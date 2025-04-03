Rehab centre case: 4 children still in hospitals for Hepatitis B, TB and kidney treatment

LUCKNOW Four of the 25 children, who took ill at Nirvana Rajkiya Bal Grih Visheshikrit on Mohaan Road recently, following symptoms of diarrhoea and dehydration, are still undergoing treatment at government hospitals while the rest have been discharged. Three of them are at Lok Bandhu Hospital and one in the ICU at Balrampur Hospital for treatment of Hepatitis B, TB and kidney complications, said officials. Nirvana Rajkiya Bal Grih Visheshikrit on Mohaan Road. (File Photo)

There were five deaths from among the children of the rehab centre who were admitted to hospital.

Lucky, 14, who was being treated at the KGMU, was discharged on Wednesday evening after a psychiatric consultation. There were signs of physical injuries on the child’s body, according to doctors. “The patient had Boxer’s ear (a deformity of the outer ear, which is usually a result of blunt force trauma), and some small cuts on his legs,” shared KK Singh, media cell head of KGMU. He said the patient has been treated and acidosis (a condition in which there is too much acid in the body fluids) has been settled.

This patient was referred to the KGMU from Lok Bandhu hospital as he needed a nephrology specialist, said medical superintendent (Lok Bandhu Hospital) Dr AS Tripathi, “We were informed of no such signs of injuries during the referral. The reason for referral was the need for specialist nephrolgy care for his condition,” he added.

On the treatment of the other three children at Lok Bandhu Hospital, he added: “We needed to keep them under observation for a longer period, as these children are also afflicted with Hepatitis B and tuberculosis, and prone to epileptic fits. We are getting the final tests done, and it will be another two to three days before they are discharged.”

The patient at Balrampur Hospital had suffered a kidney issue, which triggered a number of medical complications, informed chief medical superintendent Dr SK Pandey. “His urea and creatinine levels were abnormal and the patient was having seizures. The patient required dialysis and his levels have now been stabilised. He will soon be discharged,” he shared.