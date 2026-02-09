Kerala: Man arrested for assaulting minor under guise of exorcism

Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl under the guise of exorcism in Kerala's Kollam district. Murari was booked under various sections of the BNS, including Section 64 (rape), 74 (assault or criminal force), 75 (1) and 76 (sexual harrassment) and so on and POCSO Act, police added. (HT file photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Rajan Babu alias Murari, was a local sorcerer. He had been absconding since the assault was reported on Sunday, following which police launched a hunt for him, PTI news agency reported citing officials.

Apart from being a sorcerer, Murari was also known to be active across social media platforms, police said.

Accused convinced victim, her mother of possession by evil spirit Murari used to reside in the Vendar area of Puthur, where the victim and her mother had visited earlier to seek astrological advice.

During this visit, Murari succeeded in making them believe that their issues were caused by an evil spirit who possessed the girl's body, and that he could help them get rid of it through an exorcism ritual.

Following his advice, the mother and daughter visited him again on Sunday for the carrying out of the “rituals” that he had mentioned earlier. Upon their arrival, Murari asked the mother to wait outside and leave the girl alone in his company.

When the girl came out after a while, she revealed to her mother about the assaults she had suffered inside, police said.

While local people rushed in front of his house to protest against this, the accused managed to flee the spot amidst the chaos.

On Monday, a police team arrested Murari from a lodge in Kerala's Sasthamkotta. He was then brought back to the police station.