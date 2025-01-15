Kerala man ‘comes back to life’ after being taken to hospital mortuary

A man who was believed by his family to be dead and was being transferred to a mortuary in a north Kerala district, recovered before procedures for his funeral started, reported news agency PTI on Wednesday. Representative image: A man who was believed by his family to be dead and was being transferred to a mortuary in a North Kerala district, recovered before procedures for his funeral started

The 67-year-old man, Pavithran from Pachapoika, ‘came back to life’ when his family had already made funeral arrangements for the following day.

His family members had asked the hospital to temporarily store him in a freezer at the AKG Memorial Co-operative Hospital mortuary after shifting him to his hometown to begin funeral procedures, the report mentioned.

However, just before Pavithran's body was to be moved into the mortuary, Jayan, a hospital attendant noticed a slight movement in his fingers and immediately alerted both the family and medical team. Pavithran was immediately transferred to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Also Read: Man goes to doctor for toothache, leaves with a shocking prostate cancer diagnosis

Some local newspapers, assuming Pavithran had died, even published his obituary.

Family members revealed to PTI that Pavithran had been battling various health issues, including cardiac and lung conditions, and had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Also Read: Cinnamon for cardiovascular risks with PCOS: Doctor explains its many benefits

Though he was on ventilator support, his family decided to bring him back to his hometown on Monday due to the high cost of treatment.

Doctors had informed them that he could not survive without ventilator support and would die within ten minutes if it was removed.

Also Read: Mother claims Elon Musk’s AI detected daughter’s fracture that doctors missed: ‘This was eye-opening for me’

He travelled to Mangalore in an ambulance accompanied by his wife and sister. He was reportedly still throughout the journey and did not show any signs of life until Jayan, the hospital attendant, noticed movement when he was being taken to the mortuary.

"Besides me, our electrician Anoop was also there. He noticed the man’s fingers moving and called me. I saw it too. We immediately alerted the relatives and doctors. When the patient’s blood pressure was checked, it was found to be normal," Jayan said.

The AKG Memorial Hospital authorities confirmed on Wednesday that Pavithran is in the ICU and is responding positively to treatment.

“He is opening his eyes and looking at people when his name is called. Although his condition remains critical, he is responding well,” an official stated.