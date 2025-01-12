Mother claims Elon Musk’s AI detected daughter’s fracture that doctors missed: ‘This was eye-opening for me’

In a remarkable turn of events, a mother has claimed that Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, detected her daughter’s fracture after medical professionals failed to diagnose it. The incident, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), has sparked widespread debate over the role of AI in healthcare. A mother reported that Elon Musk's AI, Grok, identified her daughter's fracture, which had been overlooked by doctors.(X/@AJKayWriter)

AJ Kay, the mother in question, detailed her experience in a post that has now garnered over 8 million views. She explained that her daughter was involved in a severe car accident, leaving her with significant arm pain. Despite visiting urgent care and undergoing X-rays, both the attending doctor and radiologist declared her arm free of fractures. However, Kay remained unconvinced due to her daughter’s worsening symptoms, including a cold and tingly hand and immobility in her thumb.

Taking matters into AI’s hands

Determined to find answers, Kay turned to Grok, the AI chatbot recently launched by Musk’s platform. She uploaded the X-rays to the AI and posed a series of questions. Grok’s response was unequivocal: “There’s a clear fracture line in the distal radius.” Despite assurances from the urgent care team that the line was merely her daughter’s growth plate, Grok insisted it was a fracture.

Armed with this new perspective, Kay sought further medical attention. A wrist specialist confirmed Grok’s diagnosis—a distal radial head fracture with dorsal displacement. The specialist warned that without timely treatment, her daughter might have required surgery, a scenario now likely avoided thanks to the intervention.

Take a look here at the post:

Viral reaction: praise and debate

The post has ignited a flood of reactions on X, with users debating the implications of AI in medical diagnostics. One user commented, “This is both amazing and terrifying. AI outperformed humans in this case!” Another wrote, “Doctors are human and make mistakes, but this shows AI can be a powerful second opinion.”

Others expressed scepticism, saying, “Should we really trust AI with something as sensitive as healthcare?” One netizen, however, applauded, “If Grok saved her from unnecessary surgery, that’s a win for AI!” Another chimed in, “This story might push more hospitals to integrate AI tools.”