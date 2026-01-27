Kozhikode , In a twist to a case that was initially dismissed as a suicide, the police here on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man for the murder of his young relative. Kerala: Man kills relative after faking 'suicide pact'

What looked like a tragic end to a life on January 24 was actually a trap set by a man desperate to hide an illicit relationship, the police said.

The 26-year-old victim was found in a critical state at an industrial unit owned by the accused in a village under Elathur police station limits last Saturday.

The suspect, Vaisakh, who is a relative of the woman, claimed he found her hanging and rushed her to the hospital with his wife's help. However, the investigation has now revealed a horrifying sequence of events.

Vaisakh allegedly lured the woman to the unit by convincing her that they should both end their lives together.

He set up two nooses to make the "suicide pact" look real.

But the moment the unsuspecting woman put her neck through the loop, Vaisakh kicked the stool away from under her, the police said.

Vaisakh's plan didn't end with the killing.

To make his story believable, he called his wife to the spot, pretending to be shocked by the "suicide," they said.

The investigation took a darker turn when forensic reports suggested that the victim was sexually assaulted while she was hanging and even after she was brought down.

His ultimate plan was to go back later that night and destroy the CCTV hard drive to wipe away the evidence.

Sensing something "fishy" in Vaisakh's statement, the police sealed the unit immediately, protecting the digital evidence that eventually nailed him.

Under interrogation, Vaisakh broke down and confessed.

He admitted they were in a relationship, and he felt pressured because she was constantly demanding that he marry her. To escape the "mess," he decided to get rid of her permanently.

The prompt action of the police team in securing the CCTV footage was the turning point in this case, the police said.

