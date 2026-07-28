Kerala mimicry artist alleges cyber abuse over viral clip referencing CM Satheesan

A Kerala-based mimicry artist has alleged that he has been subjected to cyber abuse after a video clip from one of his stage performances abroad was circulated on social media, with some accusing him of "showing disrespect" to Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

During the programme, he referred to "V D Satheesan" over the microphone while instructing the LED wall operator to display a file containing the leader's image. (File Photo/ ANI Video Grab )

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Mimicry artist Mahesh Kunjumon said the controversy stemmed from a recent performance in Ireland, where he imitated the Chief Minister's voice.

During the programme, he referred to "V D Satheesan" over the microphone while instructing the LED wall operator to display a file containing the leader's image.

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In a Facebook post, Kunjumon clarified that he mentioned only the file name for technical purposes and had no intention of showing disrespect or insulting the chief minister by not prefixing it with "Chief Minister" or "Sir".

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{{^usCountry}} He said only a portion of the video was shared on social media, creating the impression that he had deliberately addressed Satheesan without due respect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said only a portion of the video was shared on social media, creating the impression that he had deliberately addressed Satheesan without due respect. {{/usCountry}}

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"If my actions have caused hurt or offended anyone, I sincerely apologise. It was never my intention to insult or hurt anyone. I respect everyone equally," he said.

Kunjumon also urged people to express differences of opinion in a civil manner, saying abusive and insulting messages could cause severe mental distress.

He shared screenshots of some of the abusive comments he allegedly received on his social media account.