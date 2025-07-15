Kerala orders release of woman convicted in Bhaskara Karanavar murder case

The Kerala government on Tuesday ordered the release of a woman convicted in the high-profile Cheriyanad Bhaskara Karanavar murder case. Kerala state government's decision was based on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee.(Representational Photo)

The Home Department said that after examining the matter in detail, the government was "pleased to release F C No. 7/19, Sherin Karanavar, Women Prison and Correctional Home, Kannur, after remitting her remaining period of sentence".

The decision comes days after Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has approved the state government's recommendation for the early release of Sherin, the daughter-in-law of Bhaskara Karanavar.

Sherin was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 along with three others on charges including murder.

It was on January 28 that the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took the decision to advise the Governor for her premature release.

The state government's decision was based on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee, which met on August 8, 2024 at the Kannur Women's Prison and Correctional Home, as well as the opinion of the Law Department.

Karanavar (65), who had returned from the US to Chengannur and had been staying with his son's family, was found murdered in the house in November 2009.

An investigation by the police had revealed the involvement of Karanavar's daughter-in-law, Sherin, in the murder.

Investigation found that Karanavar discovered Sherin's illicit relationship, which led her to murder him with the help of her lover.

The Mavelikkara Fast Track Court sentenced them to life imprisonment. Later, the High Court upheld the verdict. Sherin's appeal to the Supreme Court was also unsuccessful.