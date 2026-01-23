Kerala: PM Modi flags off 3 Amrit Bharat trains, development projects

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off four new trains including three Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train. and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT Photo file photo/ Samir Jana) (HT Photo/ Samir Jana)

Addressing a public gathering here as Kerala heads into Assembly election mode, PM Modi began with the traditonal greeting "Namaskaram!" and wished his long time friend and P P Rajesh who was sworn in Mayor in Thiruvanthuparam after the BJP in the city's municipal elections ,for the first time came to power in any Corporation in Kerala.

The PM said that the central government's efforts for development of Kerala have got a boost and Rail connectivity has been strengthened in Kerala today. He also spoke about the initiative has been taken to make Thiruvananthapuram as Startup hub of the country.

He launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card and disbursed PM SVANidhi loans to one lakh beneficiaries. "A new beginning is also happening from Kerala for the entire country for welfare of poor. PM SVANidhi Credit Card has been launched today," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was felicitated at the event. CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar were also present.

The projects span key sectors including rail connectivity, urban livelihoods, science and innovation, citizen-centric services, and advanced healthcare, reflecting the Prime Minister's continued focus on inclusive growth, technological advancement and improved quality of life for citizens.

In a major boost to rail connectivity, the Prime Minister flagged off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train. These include the Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, and a new passenger train between Thrissur and Guruvayur. The introduction of these services will significantly enhance long-distance and regional connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, making travel more affordable, safe and time-bound for passengers. The improved connectivity will provide a strong impetus to tourism, trade, education, employment and cultural exchange across the region.

As part of efforts to strengthen urban livelihood, the Prime Minister launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, marking the next phase of financial inclusion for street vendors. The UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility will provide instant liquidity, promote digital transactions, and help beneficiaries build formal credit histories. The Prime Minister will also disburse PM SVANidhi loans to one lakh beneficiaries, including street vendors from Kerala. Since its inception in 2020, the PM SVANidhi scheme has enabled first-time access to formal credit for a large majority of beneficiaries and has played a critical role in poverty alleviation and livelihood security among urban informal workers.

In the field of science and innovation, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram. The hub will focus on life sciences and the bio-economy, integrate traditional knowledge systems such as Ayurveda with modern biotechnology, sustainable packaging, and green hydrogen, and promote startup creation, technology transfer, and global collaboration. It will serve as a platform for converting research into market-ready solutions and enterprises.

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure will be another key focus of the visit. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. The facility will provide highly precise, minimally invasive treatment for complex brain disorders, enhancing regional tertiary healthcare capabilities.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the new Poojappura Head Post Office in Thiruvananthapuram. This modern, technology-enabled facility will offer a comprehensive range of postal, banking, insurance and digital services, further strengthening citizen-centric service delivery. (ANI)