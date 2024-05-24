Kerala rain: Heavy showers continue, IMD sounds ‘orange’ alert for 7 districts

Heavy rain continue in Kerala, with some areas receiving more than 200 mm of rain in the past day. Cities like Kochi and Thrissur are still flooded. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for seven districts: Pathanamthitta, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur A pedestrian wades through a flooded street after heavy rain.(AFP)

What is an orange alert?

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Kerala rain latest updates

• Eleven people have died in various rain-related incidents in the state.

• Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district received 22.62 cm of rain in the last 24 hours. Cherthala in Alappuzha district received 21.5 cm rain, Kumarakom in Kottayam district and Thamarassery in Kozhikode district received 20.3 cm and over 20 cm rain respectively.

• Heavy rains inundated parts of Kochi city, flooding major roads and hindering pedestrian and vehicular movement.

• Aluva town also experienced severe waterlogging, causing market areas to flood and most shops to remain closed.

• Local residents blamed Aluva Municipality for not cleaning the drainage, leading to the waterlogging.

• In Thrissur town, a large tree near the district hospital was uprooted by the rain, causing a roadblock.

• Reports of uprooted trees, road damage, and minor landslides have emerged from various parts of the state.

• A total of 223 people are currently housed in eight relief camps set up across the state.

• The relief camps were established in the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

• A state control room was set up in the health department directorate in Thiruvananthapuram to enhance epidemic prevention efforts amid the heavy rains.