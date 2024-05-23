Kerala rain: CM Vijayan advises people to remain cautious amid IMD's red alert in state | Details

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday revised its weather forecast and issued a red alert for two districts in Kerala amid heavy rainfall. The alert was issued for Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, which were earlier under orange alert. Meanwhile, an orange alert was also sounded in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the state. The low-lying areas in Kerala, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode remained waterlogged. (HT File )

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has advised people to remain cautious amid intense rainfall in Kerala. "Intense rainfall expected within a short period of time may lead to flash floods. Urban and low-lying areas are particularly vulnerable to waterlogging. Prolonged rainfall can also trigger landslides. People should exercise caution during such weather events," he said in a Facebook post. The low-lying areas in Kerala, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode remained waterlogged on Thursday amid heavy showers. Visuals aired on television channels showed a waterlogged KSRTC bus stand in Kochi, MG Road and other adjacent areas. Widespread damage was caused to roads.

Around 223 people were accommodated in eight relief camps across the state, opened in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, seven rain-related deaths were reported in Kerala from May 19 to 23. A total of 154 houses were partially damaged, while three houses were fully damaged. The disaster management authority has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The Thuravoor area on the national highway at Alappuzha was blocked for over three hours on Thursday amid heavy rain. Parts of the Kuttanad region in Alappuzha were inundated, whereas the Mavoor region of Kozhikode saw damage to agriculture. Minor landslides were reported in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts.

Due to the heavy rainfall, shops and private hospitals remained flooded in the Thrissur district. The Thrissur district administration has instructed authorities to clear silt from drains within their jurisdiction within seven days.

Meanwhile, flight services from Kozhikode International Airport were delayed due to heavy rains. Earlier, four shutters of the Malankara Dam in Idukki district were opened, prompting the authorities to advise residents along the banks of the Thodupuzha and Moovattupuzha rivers to stay alert.

