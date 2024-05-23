Rajasthan's Barmer records highest temperature in India; heatwave to continue in most parts | Top Updates

For the seventh day in a row, most parts of India experienced a severe heat wave on Thursday. The temperature in Barmer, Rajasthan, was the highest in the country this year recorded at 48.8 degrees Celsius. A man sprinkles water in front of his shop during a hot summer day in the old quarters of New Delhi. (AFP)

PTI quoted official data that showed at least 16 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh reported maximum temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an intense heatwave for at least five more days. The weather office issued a 'red' warning for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh, indicating a "very high likelihood" of heat illness and heatstroke for people of all ages. It also warned that warm nights in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next three days could make heat-related stress worse.

The intense heat is also draining power grids and drying up water bodies, causing drought-like conditions in some parts of the country.

Parts of India record high temperatures

A heatwave is declared when the temperature hits at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, and is at least 4.5 degrees higher than normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the temperature is more than 6.4 degrees higher than normal.

In Rajasthan, the temperatures were extremely high — Churu reached 47.4 degrees Celsius, Phalodi hit 47.8 degrees, and Jaisalmer recorded 47.2 degrees. At least five people died in Rajasthan due to suspected heat stroke.

In other parts of India, the highest temperatures were 46.6 degrees Celsius in Guna in Madhya Pradesh; 45.9 degrees in Ahmedabad in Gujarat; 45 degrees in UP's Orai; and 45.4 degrees in both Punjab's Bathinda and Haryana's Sirsa.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature dropped slightly on Thursday but was still a bit higher than usual for this time of year. The IMD reported that the maximum temperature was 41 degrees Celsius, which is 0.8 degrees above normal. ‘Yellow’ alert continued to remain in place.

Water and electricity consumption amid brutal heatwave

The Central Water Commission (CWC) reported that water storage in 150 major reservoirs in India dropped to its lowest level in five years last week, leading to worse water shortages in several states and highly impacting hydropower generation.

Much of India has been facing a severe heatwave, making it necessary to use air conditioners and coolers all the time.

On Thursday, power demand in India reached a seasonal high of 237 gigawatts (GW), surpassing the previous record of 234 GW set earlier this week, according to the Ministry of Power. The government had expected power demand to be between 225 and 235 GW in May.

In June, power demand is expected to be between 235 and 240 GW, with 235 GW in the evening and 240 GW during the daytime.

Rajasthan's energy minister, Hiralal Nagar, has told all officers and employees of the electricity department to make sure there is no interruption in the power supply to the state. He also mentioned that because of the severe heatwaves and high temperatures, electricity demand increased by 20 per cent.

— With inputs from ANI, PTI