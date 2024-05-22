10 Ayurveda tips to beat the heatwave and stay cool

For Delhi and surrounding areas, there is no respite from the searing summer heat for the coming days amid the ongoing heatwave conditions. As the mercury climbs to 45 degrees and above, our body has to work extra hard to maintain the right temperature. As per Ayurveda, Greeshma Ritu could take a heavy toll on the body with dryness, dehydration, sweating, and extreme heat. It also weakens immunity and increases Pitta dosha, which usually helps regulate hormones and emotions. (Also read | Heatwave superfood: Drink Torani or rice water to keep your body cool, hydrated; know how to make it) Ayurveda suggests having water infused with fennel seeds, coriander seeds or mint leaves during this season and eat pitta-pacifying foods such as melon and cucumbers.(Freepik)

Ayurveda suggests having water infused with fennel seeds, coriander seeds or mint leaves during this season and eating pitta-pacifying foods such as melon and cucumbers. Practicing Sheetali Pranayama can also help cool the body, while coconut oil massage and sandalwood paste can soothe the skin.

Ayurveda tips to cope with summer heat

Dr. Sachin (BAMS), Medical Advisor at Rasayanam shares 10 Ayurvedic tips to stay cool during heatwave:

1. Stay hydrated with Ayurvedic drinks: Drink plenty of water infused with herbs like fennel seeds, coriander seeds, or mint leaves. You can also drink buttermilk (lassi), aam panna, bael juice(stone apple), or coconut water to stay cool and hydrated.

2. Include pitta-pacifying foods: Eat foods that pacify Pitta dosha, such as sweet, bitter, and astringent tastes. Examples include cucumbers, melons, leafy greens, asparagus, and zucchini.

3. Use cooling spices: Incorporate cooling spices like fennel, coriander, and mint into your meals. These spices help lower body heat and can be added to food or consumed as tea.

4. Aloe vera application: Apply fresh aloe vera gel to your skin. Aloe vera has natural cooling properties that soothe and cool the body when applied topically.

5. Practice Pranayama: Engage in Sheetali (cooling) breathing technique. Roll your tongue into a tube, inhale through the mouth, hold your breath for a few seconds, and then exhale through the nose. This helps cool down the body. Anulom Vilom, also known as alternate nostril breathing, gently calms the mind while balancing the body's energies, promoting a sense of inner coolness and tranquillity.

Similarly, Chandrabhedi Pranayama, or left nostril breathing, aids in dissipating excess heat from the body, fostering a soothing sensation that permeates both body and soul. Incorporating these age-old techniques into your daily routine not only offers physical respite from the summer sun but also fosters mental clarity and emotional equilibrium, ensuring a harmonious and refreshing experience even amidst the hottest days.

6. Coconut oil massage: Perform an Abhyanga (self-massage) with coconut oil. Coconut oil has cooling properties and massaging it into the skin can help reduce body heat.

7. Use sandalwood paste: Apply a paste made of sandalwood powder and rose water to your forehead and chest. Sandalwood has cooling and soothing effects on the body.

8. Consume amla (Indian gooseberry): Amla is known for its cooling properties and is rich in Vitamin C. You can consume it fresh, as juice, or in powdered form mixed with water.

9. Wear cooling crystals: Wearing cooling gemstones like moonstone or pearl can help balance Pitta and keep the body cool. These stones are believed to have a cooling effect on the body.

10. Avoid peak sun hours: According to Ayurveda, avoiding the sun during peak hours (10 am to 4 pm) can help prevent overheating. Stay indoors or in shaded areas during these times.