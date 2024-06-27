Kerala rain: Schools, colleges to remain shut in 6 districts amid orange alert | Top updates
Most areas in the state have experienced continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days. All professional exams scheduled for the day will still take place.
The intense southwest monsoon hitting Kerala is expected to continue for a few more days due to an offshore trough extending from the Maharashtra coast to the Kerala coast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in several districts on Wednesday, and a yellow alert for heavy rain in the southern districts.
The IMD's weather bulletin on Tuesday reported that the trough at sea level off the Maharashtra-Kerala coasts remains. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation is over central Gujarat and nearby areas. Strong westerly and south-westerly winds are present in the lower levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region.
Fishermen are advised not to go out to sea as squally weather with wind speeds between 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely along the Kerala coast.
Top Updates:
- Schools and colleges will be closed on Thursday in six districts of Kerala — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Wayanad — due to the rain alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Most areas in the state have experienced continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days.
- All professional exams scheduled for the day will still take place.
- The Regional Met Centre of Thiruvananthapuram has issued an orange alert for Wayanad and Kannur, and a yellow alert for Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam.
- On Wednesday, an orange alert was issued for eight districts: Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Idukki, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram.
- The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rain along the West Peninsular Coast for the next 3-4 days and in Northeast India from June 27 to June 30.
- Rainfall is expected to increase in Northwest India, with heavy to very heavy rain likely from June 28 to June 30.
- In a press release, IMD said regarding the southwest monsoon, “The Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Mundra, Mehsana, Udaipur, Shivpuri, Siddhi, Lalitpur, Chaibasa, Haldia, Pakur, Sahibganj, and Raxaul. Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat State, Madhya Pradesh; some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar; most parts of East Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, northern parts of Punjab and northern parts of Haryana during next 3-4 days.”
