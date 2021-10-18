Kerala rain toll increases to 24

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 24 people died in Kerala in the past two days due to flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that were induced by a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea. Early warnings and preparedness helped save many lives, rescue officials said.

Landslides killed 12 people in Kottayam and six in the Idukki district. Six died in rain-related mishaps in other parts of the state.

The rains slackened by Sunday afternoon, but authorities kept up a strict vigil. The threat of landslides and water-logging across multiple districts continues, said rescue officials, declining to be named.

The India Metrological Department has issued yellow alerts in 11 districts, which indicate the possibility of severely bad weather.

Rains triggered two major landslides in Kokkayar in Idukki and Kootickal in Kottayam districts, claiming 18 lives. Peerumedu in the Idukki district witnessed the maximum rainfall at 240 mm.

“I was playing outside the house when I heard a deafening sound. When my father came out, we saw gushing water and boulders coming down from the nearby hill. Our house was destroyed and swept away. I grabbed hold of a tree branch and later fell into a stream and swam across it,” said 11-year-old Jabin, who had a miraculous escape. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Poonjar for a minor fracture. A search is on for his missing father and other relatives.

In Kootickal, three generations of a family of six were swept away in the surging waters. Bodies of grandmother Claramma Joseph (65), her daughter-in-law and a grandchild were recovered.

Survivors in Kootickal said even in the worst flood of 2018 they were not affected, and the area has no history of landslides or flash floods. Heavy rains began on Friday night and a landslide took place around 10 in the morning on Saturday. The whole area was cut off after roads were damaged, local residents said. Water and slush travelled around 12 km to hit human settlements.

In Kokkayar, one of the victims, Fousiya, sent a Whatsapp message to her relative, capturing the fury of nature. Her son and daughter were seen in it. After a few seconds, floodwaters engulfed the entire family. Bodies of six of her family members have later recovered 1 km from their house.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the situation and said the government is making all efforts to save lives. Rescue operations were in full swing, he said.

One hundred and five relief camps have been set up, the chief minister said. He asked people in the camps to follow the Covid-19 protocol to contain the spread of infections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Vijayan and offered help. State revenue minister K Rajan announced a grant of ₹4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Home minister Amit Shah assured all help to Kerala. “We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rains and flooding. The central government will provide all possible help to the state,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Defence forces are helping district administrations to remove slush and boulders to locate the missing. Four persons are still missing, district officials said.

Cloudbursts triggered the torrential rains at several places in Kottayam and Idukki districts, an expert said.

“The pattern of the rains shows it is a cloudburst. Some of the areas in Idukki and Kottayam received more than 20 cm rainfall in two to three hours,” said M G Manoj, a scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research in Cochin University of Science and Technology.