Kerala rain: Schools, colleges shut today in four districts after thundershowers alert

A holiday has been declared on Tuesday for all schools and colleges in four districts of Kerala on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundershowers at most places in the state from July 23 to July 26. The holiday had been declared for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts. A crane pulls out a vehicle swept away in floods after heavy monsoon rains, in Kottayam.(PTI file)

In separate statements, the district collectors said professional colleges and schools under ICSE and CBSE will also be closed on Tuesday. On Monday too, all educational institutions there were closed in view of the heavy rain forecast.

A holiday for schools was also declared in the taluks of Vellarikundu and Hosdurg in the Kasaragod district. However, colleges in the two taluks will remain open.

Also, there is no change in the Kannur University PSC exams, a statement said. Students have been advised to stay away from water-logged areas.

After a brief lull, heavy rains lashed various parts of Kerala with the central and northern districts facing the wrath of the monsoon.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for nine districts of the state- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod apart from Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

Three persons killed in Kerala

News agency PTI reported that three persons lost their lives on Sunday in various incidents related to rain. Two minor boys, Hadhi and Hashir from Wayanad district lost their lives on Sunday after they suspectedly fell into a water body while on their way to tuition class. A youngster drowned in Thrissur district.

Meanwhile, the state disaster management authority said a few relief camps have been opened in Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts and as of now, 38 persons have been housed there.

The authority also said that there were numerous cases of tree felling across the state and damage to houses and other buildings.

In its weather forecast, the Met department has predicted light/moderate to heavy rain in a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala till July 27.

