Kerala Rains Live: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Pathanamthitta and Idukki

With heavy rains persisting in several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday placed two districts of the state on red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in those regions. According to the latest update from the weather agency, the red alert was sounded in Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

High waves warning for Kerala

Authorities also warned of high waves in the range of 0.4 to 3.3 meters and potential sea incursions along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam in the south to Kasaragod in the north until Thursday night.

Kerala government on high alert

In response to the relentless heavy rains, Health Minister Veena George announced the opening of a state control room in the Health Department Directorate to strengthen epidemic prevention activities.