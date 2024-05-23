Kerala Rains Live: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Pathanamthitta and Idukki
With heavy rains persisting in several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday placed two districts of the state on red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in those regions. According to the latest update from the weather agency, the red alert was sounded in Pathanamthitta and Idukki....Read More
High waves warning for Kerala
Authorities also warned of high waves in the range of 0.4 to 3.3 meters and potential sea incursions along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam in the south to Kasaragod in the north until Thursday night.
Kerala government on high alert
In response to the relentless heavy rains, Health Minister Veena George announced the opening of a state control room in the Health Department Directorate to strengthen epidemic prevention activities.
Kerala Rains Live: What is a red alert?
A red alert from Indian Meterological Organisation signifies intense rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert indicates significant rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.