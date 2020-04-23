Kerala records a spike after downward trend

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 01:14 IST

Kerala witnessed spike in Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row with 11 people testing positive on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 127, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

After reporting cases in single digits and higher number of recoveries for some days, Kerala recorded a spurt on Tuesday with 19 people testing positive and 11 on Wednesday.

Seven out of the 11 new cases were from Kannur District, which has emerged as the latest hotspot for the disease accounting for state’s 61 cases.

One new case each was detected from Malappuram and Kottayam, a Green Zone, the chief minister said.

“With the 11 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 affected persons in the state has gone up to 426. A total of 29,150 people are under observation in the state with 346 in isolation wards at various hospitals,” Vijayan said.

“On Monday, people came out in large numbers thinking lockdown norms were eased. It is not like that, we have to be careful. Sudden spurt in cases shows it,” said the CM.

In Pathanamthitta, a person was tested positive on Tuesday after 36 days of observation. “It is really a worrying point. We have asked our experts to study such cases,” said the CM.