Kerala reports less than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases after 3 days, active cases continue to decline

Kerala on Friday reported 1,780 new Covid-19 cases and 14 related deaths, taking the state’s tally to 1,087,443 cases and death toll to 4,369, according to a bulletin released by the Kerala government. The state reported less than 2,000 daily new cases on March 8 (1,412 cases), as per official data. The state had reported 2,316 cases on Tuesday, 2,475 cases on Wednesday and 2,133 cases on Thursday.

Active caseload fell by over 1,600 cases on Friday and currently stands at 32,174 from the 33,785 cases on Thursday. Also, the active cases have witnessed a decline since the beginning of the month. Kerala had 47,868 active cases on March 1, 2021, according to the department of health and family welfare. Ernakulam reported the maximum number of active cases with 4,796 cases followed by Kozhikode and Thrissur districts with 3,994 and 2,964 cases, the bulletin showed.

Total recoveries in Kerala reached 1,050,603 so far, of whom 3,377 were reported as recovered on Friday. Also, the state currently has 152,760 patients in home isolation and another 4,829 in hospital isolation, data from the bulletin showed.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday said that Kerala along with Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report an upsurge in daily new Covid-19 cases. The ministry also noted that these states cumulatively accounted for over 85 per cent of the total new cases India reported on Friday. Kerala is also one among six states that accounted for nearly 83 per cent of the new deaths recorded in the country on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry identified Kerala as the top district where the active caseload has declined the maximum in a one-month period. On February 11, Kerala had 64,607 active cases which fell to 35,715 on March 11, the ministry noted.

Meanwhile, 1,346,252 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, comprising 1,105,629 first doses and 240,623 second doses, have been administered in Kerala to eligible beneficiaries as of 7am on Friday. It only lies behind Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in terms of the total vaccine doses administered.