Kerala should be more cautious, says Union minister V Muraleedharan amid sharp spike in Covid cases
Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday that Kerala reported the largest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Wednesday, and accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of not taking precautionary measures. He said that the state government has decided to open every sector despite an increase in the number of infections.
“Yesterday, largest no. of Covid cases were reported in Kerala. The state govt is not taking precautionary measures. Now, they’ve decided to open every sector in spite of the increasing number of cases. I’d like the state govt to be more cautious,” Muraleedharan was quoted as saying according to news agency ANI.
Kerala recorded 6,004 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since December 22 when 6,049 cases were registered.
Wednesday’s Covid-19 numbers pushed the total number of cases in the state to nearly 825,769, of which 3,373 have died while 756,817 people recovered, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. The active cases stand at 65,579.
Kerala had set an example for the entire country as it had managed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak initially. However, the state has been witnessing a rapid increase in the daily tally since the past few months.
The state government has maintained that the high numbers were a result of the robust surveillance and reporting mechanism with health minister KK Shailaja adding that the ultimate aim is to save the lives of people and reduce the mortality rate. “The rise in the number of cases in the state is due to a robust surveillance and reporting system. We managed to delay the peak of the pandemic and upgraded the threshold of our health system.” Shailaja had told news agency PTI on January 8 (Friday).
Also Read| Serum Institute expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon
The state government on January 9 (Saturday) had permitted to reopen spas, ayurvedic resorts and other such facilities and issued orders with regard to safety norms. “Such institutions can be opened fully in compliance with the Covid protocols. They must also take all precautions to ensure hygiene and safety,” tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran had said.
Surendran added that the existing government guidelines for the disease in line with the functioning of the tourism sector should also be fully complied with the concerned spas and resorts. In October, the government had permitted the re-opening of select tourism centres in two phases in order to revive the industry.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket
- The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet
- For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended
- Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA
- Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Pal welcomes Mann’s decision to recuse himself
- Earlier on Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee and said that his allegiance remains with farmers across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Twitter, health minister Harsh Vardhan dispels myths about Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 caller tune with Amitabh's voice to be replaced with new one: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP to decide Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's fate over rape allegations
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a decision on Dhananjay Munde should not be delayed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Go to Delhi, BS Yediyurappa dares BJP MLAs dejected with cabinet expansion
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa remained unfazed despite widespread grumblings by BJP lawmakers and advised them to go to Delhi and complain to the party's national leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sabarimala sees subdued ‘Makara Vilakku’, cash-strapped temple seeks govt help
- The meagre footfall at the temple has drained the plush coffers of the temple and it has asked the government for a bail-out package.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox