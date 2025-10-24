Kerala signs MoU with Centre to join PM SHRI schools scheme

New Delhi: Kerala has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre to join the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, the union education ministry announced on Friday. The PM SHRI initiative, launched in September 2022, aims to transform 14,500 existing government schools into model institutions. (Representative photo)

The PM SHRI initiative, launched in September 2022, aims to transform 14,500 existing government schools into model institutions. This centrally sponsored scheme follows a 60:40 funding model between the Centre and the states.

The signing of the MoU under the PM SHRI scheme marks a significant policy shift for Kerala, which had earlier opted out, citing concerns that participation could pave the way for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state. The Kerala government had also objected to the requirement of displaying PM SHRI boards in state-run schools.

“This marks a major milestone in transforming school education in Kerala, developing schools as centres of excellence with modern infrastructure, smart classrooms, experiential learning, and a strong focus on skill development in line with the NEP 2020. Together, we are committed to providing quality, inclusive, and holistic education that nurtures innovation and prepares students for a brighter future,” the Union education ministry said in a post on X.

Kerala’s earlier refusal to sign the MoU had prompted the centre to withhold its share of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds. “This was the only way to secure the centre’s share of around ₹1,500 crore, which has been pending for various educational programmes in Kerala,” said state education minister V. Sivankutty.

Launched with a total outlay of ₹27,360 crore ( ₹18,128 crore as central share) for five years (2022–23 to 2026–27), PM SHRI is expected to benefit 1.8 million students. Under the scheme, over 13,000 schools have been selected across the country. The states of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are yet to sign the MoU for the scheme.