Kerala suspends sub-inspector for ‘assaulting’ local SFI leader

Published on Oct 16, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The DIG in his order said according to a report received from the District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural, prima facie it is revealed that the sub-inspector (SI) -- Mahin Salim -- “while working in the Kothamangalam police station had committed grave misconduct, indiscipline, misuse of official powers and gross violation of directions of the state government and State Police Chief” by physically assaulting the SFI leader.

ByPress Trust of India, Kochi

Kerala police on Saturday suspended one of its sub-inspectors for physically assaulting a local leader of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Kothamangalam police station in Ernakulam district of the state earlier in the day.

Deputy Inspector General Neeraj Kumar Gupta took the action hours after a video of the sub-inspector assaulting the SFI leader went viral and was aired on all TV channels.

The order further said that the allegations against the SI “tarnished the reputation of the police among the public” and therefore, it warranted stringent departmental action.

