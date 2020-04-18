Kerala to convert at least 2,000 houseboats into isolation wards

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:49 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala officials on Wednesday said they would turn the state’s houseboats into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients.State public works department minister G Sudhakaran said work is on to make at least 2,000 wards in houseboats.

“Boat owners have agreed to the district administration’s proposal, and these wards will be ready by April-end,” Sudhakaran said.

There are 700 licensed houseboats in the district and some of the double-decker boats have over six bedrooms. Many in the film industry, as well as entrepreneurs, own houseboats in Kuttanad, often termed the rice bowl of Kerala owing to its paddy production.

The state is expecting an influx of expatriates in the wake of reports that some West Asian nations are planning to impose severe restrictions on countries that refuse to take back their citizens. The United Arab Emirates has announced a warning in this regard. Among three million Indians in UAE, at least one –third are from Kerala ,so the state is in a hurry to prepare two lakh beds by May first week.

“We are happy to hand over our boats. Most of the boats are idle as there are no tourism activities in last two months and we don’t see any revival of business in the coming months also. By handing our boats over, we are joining the global fight against the virus. We see it as our duty and we will provide all help,” said Kevin Rozario, general secretary of the All Kerala Houseboat Owners and Operators Association. He said it is easy to covert boats as they have all facilities of a resort. In case of an emergency, like railways compartments, boats can be taken to secluded spots to keep the contagion in check, said health experts.

During the 2018 floods, houseboats and fishermen had played a stellar role by saving many marooned. Alapzuha district collector M Anjana said work was in full swing and all boats will be anchored at the finishing point of the Nehru trophy boat race. The Nehru trophy boat race conducted in August is a major tour attraction of the state. The state tourism department is also helping the district administration.