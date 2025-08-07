Kerala tourist group stuck in U’khand is safe

Kochi: A group of 28 Keraliites, who were initially deemed missing following the flash floods in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, have been reported safe, the family members were informed by local officials on Wednesday. A man walks on a suspended bridge along the Bhagirathi river after heavy rainfall in Chinyalisour, Uttarakhand. (REUTERS)

Dinesh, a local Malayali Samajam member in Uttarakhand, told reporters in Kerala that he managed to speak to the driver of the bus carrying the tourists. “I can confirm that they are safe. Their mobile phones are switched off due to batteries dying and absence of network. That’s why they were not able to contact their families,” he said.

He further said that the tourists, who were travelling to Gangotri, are currently stranded near Bhairav Ghati, around four kilometres away from the site of the flash floods. ITBP personnel, engaged in search and rescue operations, helped the tourists to safety, he added.

Of 28 people, 20 are Keralites settled in Maharashtra and the remaining eight from various districts of Kerala. They were on a 10-day tour to Uttarakhand organised by a travel agency in Haridwar.

“The latest information we received from defence sources was that they are safe, but are still stuck in the bus and cannot go anywhere. Majority of them are above 55 years of age. Even Army personnel are unable to reach where their bus is located,” Ambili N Nair, relative of a Kochi-based couple, told reporters.

At least six bodies have been recovered and over 190 remain missing after flash floods struck a cluster of villages along the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi district. At least 70 persons have been rescued so far.

With inputs from PTI