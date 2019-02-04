Kerala woman held for sexual assault on minor boy battling cancer

The Kerala police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old woman from Kalady (Ernakulam) for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy who is suffering from blood cancer.

Police said parents of the victim approached them after the boy revealed his ordeal during a counselling session in the school. The boy’s mother is a friend of the accused. The victim is said to have been abused multiple times.

Police claimed that the boy told them that he was being abused for more than four months. Police said Raji Roy (25) was arrested after preliminary investigation and later medical examination confirmed sexual assault of the victim.

“There are many loose ends in the claims of both. But we took action after medical test reports confirmed assault on the boy. The accused has been sent to a women’s jail,” said a senior police officer of the district.

He said the accused had claimed she was a victim of sexual assault four years ago and recently gave an undertaking in the court that she did not want to pursue the case. She will be booked under provisions of the protection of children from sexual offences act (POCSO).

However, Roy’s husband said his wife was innocent and she had some unsettled financial deals with the boy’s mother. “My wife worked as a maid in several houses to raise money for the treatment of the boy. When she asked to return some of the money she was implicated in the case,” he said.

Police said though victim’s mother filed a complaint on January 12 they acted only after getting two medical reports that confirmed assault on the boy. “There are conflicting versions in statements of both. We have to take the statement of the boy in detail but since he’s undergoing treatment we have to wait. We have to find out if more persons were involved in the crime,” said the officer.

He said the mother had told police that she met Raji during one of her trips to the hospital.

