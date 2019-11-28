e-paper
Kerala woman raped and murdered, migrant worker held

india Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Thiruvananthapuram:

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in Perumbavaoor, near Kochi, on Wednesday, police said. The woman’s body was found outside a shop. Footage from CCTV camera near the shop helped police identify and arrest the accused.

The arrested man is a migrant worker from Assam, police said. He allegedly mutilated the face of the victim with a spade after raping her.

Though he damaged the surveillance camera, the police managed to recover some visuals from it. Police said the victim, a native of Karuppumpadi in Ernakulam, was estranged with her family and lived alone in Perumbavaoor, an industrial town with a large migrant labourer population. Police said the victim had at least 30 wounds and her face was smashed beyond recognition. The spade used in the crime was also recovered from the spot. Police said this is the third murder involving migrant workers this year.

“We are questioning him with the help of a translator. We will get more information in a couple of days,” a senior police officer said. In 2016, the rape and murder of a law student in Kochi had made national headlines.

