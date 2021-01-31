IND USA
Shailaja said Kerala can say it saved more lives at a lesser cost, by following a 'very good' strategy from the starting stage itself.(ANI)
india news

Kerala's Covid-19 management saved large number of lives: KK Shailaja

The minister said the aim of Back to Basics campaign is to educate the public about the importance of following Covid-19 related protocols and reducing disease transmission.
ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:09 AM IST

Kerala's Covid-19 management strategy saved a large number of lives as it delayed the peak of the epidemic and gave time to improve the health care system of the state, said Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday.

The minister launched the Health Department's 'Back to Basics' campaign on Saturday here, a year after the first Covid case was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020.

Talking about the campaign she said the aim of Back to Basics is to educate the public about the importance of following Covid-19 related protocols and reducing disease transmission.

"It's been a year since we have been struggling with Covid-19. But we can say we're in a safe position. There's a bit of increase in cases in Kerala but the mortality rate is 0.4 per cent. We're still following the strict 'trace, isolate and treat' strategy," she said.

Shailaja said Kerala can say it saved more lives at a lesser cost, by following a 'very good' strategy from the starting stage itself.

"We can say we saved more lives at a lesser cost. When the Covid-19 patients came from other hot spots during the lifting of the lockdown, it was very different to trace the patients, but we continued doing that. I think we have succeeded in limiting the spread of the virus. The peak occurred in Kerala later even though the pandemic occurred in Kerala first. We tried to delay the peak by applying the 'trace, isolate and treat strategy and also break the chain," she added.

The Health Minister said that the delayed peak of pandemic gave time to the state to improve the health care system.

"During that period we were able to strengthen our health care system, and because of that we never saw the full occupancy of our ventilators. Our ICUs were also occupied below 50 per cent during this time. Our hospitals were never flooded with patients because of our planning. We mobilised more human resources to fight against the pandemic," she stated.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (right, in picture) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of defaming the farmers' protest.(ANI)
india news

Farm laws like death warrants that must be taken back, says AAP's Sanjay Singh

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Sanjay Singh said "Death warrants are taken back, not amended. These new laws are like death-warrant for the farmers."
The Archaeological Survey of India found the remnants of a 10th century temple near the famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, (HT PHOTO).
india news

Union minister seeks excavation of site where temple ruins were found in Odisha

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:41 AM IST
  • Earlier this week, a team of ASI's Bhubaneswar circle had found remnants of a 10th century temple of the Somavamshi dynasty near Bhubaneswar's Suka-Sari temple, a 13th century monument under protection of the central body that was completely excavated 4-5 years ago.
Shailaja said Kerala can say it saved more lives at a lesser cost, by following a 'very good' strategy from the starting stage itself.(ANI)
india news

Kerala's Covid-19 management saved large number of lives: KK Shailaja

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The minister said the aim of Back to Basics campaign is to educate the public about the importance of following Covid-19 related protocols and reducing disease transmission.
The MoU was signed as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of NTPC which will be donating <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore to the Kedarnath shrine for various reconstruction work and development of facilities for pilgrims. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand govt signs MoU with NTPC to develop Kedarnath

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • The funds will be used for construction of sacred paths, queue management, seating arrangement for pilgrims and rain shelters near Mandakini river and temple complex, water ATM kiosks among other work.
Acting on the complaint, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (in picture) sought an explanation from TDP state general secretary M Venkata Raju.(PTI)
india news

AP state election commissioner issues notice to TDP on YSRCP's compliant

ANI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The notice said that a complaint was received from YSR Congress Party with regard to the Panchayat Elections manifesto released by TDP.
BJP president JP Nadda.(ANI)
india news

'BJP, AIADMK will contest together in Tamil Nadu': Nadda

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • The party had also announced chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami as its candidate for the top post.
SII had told the court that the two companies operate in different product categories and there is no scope for confusion over the trademark.(Reuters)
india news

Relief for SII as court rejects trademark-violation plea over `Covishield'

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:38 PM IST
On January 4, Cutis-Biotech, a pharmacertical firm, filed a suit in the civil court claiming it was a prior user of the brandname Covishield, and sought to restrain SII from using the name.
Local people on Saturday held an agitation demanding the killing of the leopard that had attacked and killed three women in the Devalthal village of Pithoragarh district. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Villagers protest in Pithoragarh after leopard attacks three women

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:30 PM IST
  • The villagers complained that the leopard is frequently visible in the area due to which locals are living in fear. They said that they have seen the leopard roaming in the area at 9 am in the morning, making it unsafe for them to step out.
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @AmitShah ON SATURDAY, JAN. 30, 2021** New Delhi: Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_30_2021_000206A)(PTI)
india news

Shah welcomes TMC rebels in Delhi; Bengal politics enters 'chartered plane era'

By Tanmay Chatterjee | Reported by Sparshita Saxena, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:40 PM IST
  • Never before in Bengal was a chartered plane hired by a party to carry defectors, political observers said.
Earlier this month WhatsApp had introduced its privacy policy mandating its users to accept its terms and conditions.(Bloomberg)
india news

Plea moved in Supreme Court seeking stay on WhatsApp privacy policy updates

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The plea stated that the 2021 Policy of WhatsApp is highly invasive and has been unilaterally forced upon Indian internet users.
Tractors all set for their Republic Day march at Singhu border. (Photo: HT/Amal KS)
india news

Republic Day violence: Delhi Police files case against Tharoor, others

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The case has been registered at the IP Estate police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
The tribals informed the forest authorities that a tiger had been on the prowl in the Rampur forest area of Dahegaon block in Telangana’s Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district since the early hours of Wednesday and had attacked cattle near Kammaragaon village. (AP FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Man-eater which killed 2 tribals in Telangana's Kumaram Bheem resurfaces

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:07 PM IST
  • The forest authorities, who observed the pug marks in the fields, identified it as the same male tiger which killed two people in nearby areas in November and had disappeared into the adjacent forests of Maharashtra.
Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom, ahead of reopening of educational institutions after a gap of over 10 months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Jammu.(PTI)
india news

Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12

ANI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): Preparations are underway to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in Jammu from February 1 as directed by the Union Territory government.
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi's borders for more than two months now against the new farm laws.(HT photo)
india news

Agitation continues to gain momentum, as more farmers head towards Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:56 PM IST
As Singhu and Ghazipur borders turned into a fortress amid escalating tension, Rajewal urged people to not get provoked by any misinformation otherwise it would harm the ongoing movement.
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi, on January 26. (Bloomberg)
india news

Police preventing water tankers from reaching protesting farmers: Satyendra Jain

ANI, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:53 PM IST
The minister critisised the Haryana government over suspension of telecom services, and use of tear gar and water cannon on farmers.
