Kerala's Kozhikode sees stringent Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday

After the Kozhikode administration announced stringent restrictions on Sunday, the city witnessed strict adherence to the orders.

The roads were seen as empty, and only a few people were seen on the roads as essential shops remained open under the orders.

Two days after a state-wide mass testing drive in which 42,000 tests were conducted, the district administration imposed strict regulations in the city.

Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said in a statement that the district will be under stringent restrictions on Sundays while public transport, essential shops will not be affected.

In the mass testing drive, the positivity rate of the district was reported above 20 per cent.

