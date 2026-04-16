Kerala's trailblazer Pinarayi Vijayan aiming for historic third term | 5 key facts about the leader

Pinarayi Vijayan is the incumbent Chief Minister of Kerala and a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), representing the Dharmadam constituency. Born in 1944, in Pinarayi village, he has risen through the party ranks to become the 12th Chief Minister of the state, a position he has held since May 25, 2016.

Even though Pinarayi Vijayan broke the 'alternating power' curse in 2021, repeating the same feat and retaining power for the third consecutive time would be an even bigger challenge.(PTI)

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In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, Vijayan was re-elected on May 2, 2021, leading the Left Democratic Front to a consecutive term in power. As the head of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, he oversees a vast array of portfolios including Home, Vigilance, General Administration, and Planning and Economic Affairs, as per niyamasabha.nic.in and score.kerala.gov.in.

Vijayan’s supporters credit him for breaking the state's historical "alternating power" curse in 2021.

A historic third term and internal challenges

An octogenarian, Vijayan is chasing history as he seeks an unprecedented third consecutive term in the 2026 Assembly polls, an achievement no Kerala politician has reached since 1957, as per an earlier HT report. To maintain continuity, he dropped the party's previous two-term limit for legislators, allowing veteran incumbents to contest again. However, this election cycle faces unique hurdles, including rebellion from former party stalwarts in strongholds like Payyannur and Taliparamba, who are now contesting as UDF-backed independents citing "neglect" within the CPI(M).

His political ideology and national stance

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{{^usCountry}} Vijayan remains a fierce critic of the BJP, positioning the Left as the "only force" capable of resisting the RSS’s ideological agenda in Kerala. While he maintains a broad secular alliance with the Congress at the national level, he insists that in Kerala, the two fronts represent a "genuine ideological battle" between neoliberal policies and social welfare. 5 key facts about Pinarayi Vijayan Born into a family of dire poverty as the 14th son of Mundayil Koran and Kalyani, Vijayan worked as a handloom weaver to support himself before completing a B.A. in Economics at Brennen College, Thalassery. His political journey began in student activism where he served as the President and Secretary of the Kerala Students Federation (KSF); he later joined the CPI(M) in 1964 and was elected to the Kannur District Committee at the age of 24. During the National Emergency (1975-77), Vijayan was arrested and subjected to torture for raising his voice against the Central Government, an experience that is said to have bolstered his resolve in public service. Before becoming Chief Minister, he served as the Minister for Electricity and Co-operation from 1996 to 1998. Vijayan held the influential post of Secretary of the Kerala State Committee of the CPI(M) for 17 years (1998-2015) and has been a member of the party's top decision-making body, the Polit Bureau, since 2002. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijayan remains a fierce critic of the BJP, positioning the Left as the "only force" capable of resisting the RSS’s ideological agenda in Kerala. While he maintains a broad secular alliance with the Congress at the national level, he insists that in Kerala, the two fronts represent a "genuine ideological battle" between neoliberal policies and social welfare. 5 key facts about Pinarayi Vijayan Born into a family of dire poverty as the 14th son of Mundayil Koran and Kalyani, Vijayan worked as a handloom weaver to support himself before completing a B.A. in Economics at Brennen College, Thalassery. His political journey began in student activism where he served as the President and Secretary of the Kerala Students Federation (KSF); he later joined the CPI(M) in 1964 and was elected to the Kannur District Committee at the age of 24. During the National Emergency (1975-77), Vijayan was arrested and subjected to torture for raising his voice against the Central Government, an experience that is said to have bolstered his resolve in public service. Before becoming Chief Minister, he served as the Minister for Electricity and Co-operation from 1996 to 1998. Vijayan held the influential post of Secretary of the Kerala State Committee of the CPI(M) for 17 years (1998-2015) and has been a member of the party's top decision-making body, the Polit Bureau, since 2002. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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