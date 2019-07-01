Keshni Anand Arora is new Haryana chief secretary

The Haryana government on Sunday appointed 1983-batch IAS officer Keshni Anand Arora as the new chief secretary. She replaces DS Dhesi who retired on Sunday after having an over four-year long stint.

Keshni is only the fourth woman IAS officer in Haryana to have been appointed to the top bureaucratic post. Her two elder sisters, Meenaxi Anand Chaudhary (2005-06) and Urvashi Gulati (2009-12), have also served as chief secretaries.

Meenaxi was, in fact, the first woman IAS officer in Haryana to have held the post of chief secretary. The third woman IAS officer to have held the top bureaucratic post was Promila Issar.

Being the senior-most IAS officer in the state, Keshni was the obvious choice to succeed Dhesi. She will have a tenure of 14 months as the chief secretary. While she will handle general administration, personnel, training parliamentary affairs, administrative reforms department, the charge of the vigilance department has not been handed to the new chief secretary.

The chief secretary by virtue of the office holds the charge

of the vigilance department in Haryana.

However, Keshni’s predecessor, DS Dhesi was divested of the vigilance charge on the pretext that he was not able to pay much attention to vigilance-related matters.

