Home / India News / Kevadia a must visit, tweets PM Modi, shares photos

Kevadia a must visit, tweets PM Modi, shares photos

Sardar Patel Zoological Park and Geodesic Aviary Dome in Kevadia is home to more than 1,100 birds and animals and five lakh plants

india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Geodesic Aviary Dome in Kevadia on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Geodesic Aviary Dome in Kevadia on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)(PTI)
         

After inaugurating various development projects in Kevadia in Gujarat’s Narmada district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a number of photos from the project sites that he visited during the day.

“Inaugurated various development works in Kevadia, including facilities for jetty and boating. A great view of the ‘Statue of Unity’ is among the biggest attractions of a boat ride here,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

 

Ekta Cruise Service will offer a 40-minute ride from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to Statue of Unity. One boat can ferry 200 passengers at a time.

 

Sharing his pictures at the state-of-the-art aviary, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Kevadia is all set to turn into a birdwatcher’s delight. Inaugurated a state-of-the-art aviary, which is a must visit!”

 

Sardar Patel Zoological Park and Geodesic Aviary Dome in Kevadia is home to more than 1,100 birds and animals and five lakh plants. The zoological park has two aviaries — one for domestic birds and the other for exotic birds.

“Kevadia offers a unique Jungle Safari, which takes you through the faunal diversity of India. I had the opportunity to visit the Jungle Safari area earlier this evening. Sharing some pictures,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurate the Children Nutrition Park, Ekta Mall, Aarogya Van etc.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in his 145th birth anniversary. A seaplane service between the Statue of Unity site at Kevadiya Colony and the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad will also be launched.

