PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat trip from today to inaugurate various projects

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 05:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on Friday morning on a two-day Gujarat visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, an official said on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

After his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, PM Modi is expected to visit the grieving family of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel in Gandhinagar. The BJP stalwart passed away on Thursday due to prolonged illness.

PM Modi will then leave for Kevadiya in Narmada district.This will be his first visit to his home state since the coronavirus outbreak.

PM Modi would take a helicopter ride from the Ahmedabad airport to reach Kevadiya, according to the official. He would first inaugurate the Sardar Patel Zoological Park which is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Later, he would inaugurate a boat service which would operate in the Narmada river between the statue and Shreshth Bharat Bhavan.

The PM is expected to take a boat ride after inauguration of the service, the official said. He would then inaugurate Ekta Mall near the statue where tourists can buy handicraft items brought from all over the country.

On the morning of October 31, PM Modi would first visit the Statue of Unity to pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary. On the occasion, a parade, named Ekta Diwas Parade, by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Gujarat police will also be organised.

After speaking at the parade ground near the statue, PM Modi would interact with civil service probationers through video conferencing, the official said.

Later in the afternoon, the PM would launch the seaplane service connecting Kevadiya and Ahmedabad. He will then leave for New Delhi, said the official.

(With inputs from PTI)