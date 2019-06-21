Khadi to be used for school uniforms in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

In order to promote the use of Khadi, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided that uniforms in government schools will now be made of this indigenous fabric.

The state’s basic education minister Anupama Jaiswal told the media, “In order to promote Khadi and make children aware of its importance, the state government has decided to introduce Khadi school uniforms in primary schools (classes 1 to 5) in the state on a pilot project basis.”

The Minister said that the project would initially be implemented in one block each in the four districts of the state, including Bahraich, from the academic session beginning in July.

She said that Khadi was a sturdy fabric that was low on maintenance and, therefore, ideal for school uniforms.

“If the results are encouraging, the pilot project will be replicated across the state,” Jaiswal said.

The school uniform for boys in government schools is dark brown trousers and pink shirts, while for the girls it is dark brown skirts and pink tops. The collars will be brown for both boys and girls.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 12:22 IST