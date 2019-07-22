Khalil Bandh, founding member of PDP, joins National Conference

Khalil Bandh, a founding member of People’s Democartic Party (PDP), joined the National Conference on Sunday in the presence of party president and MP Farooq Abdullah. Bandh had resigned from the PDP four days ago.

Welcoming Bandh in NC, Abdullah said, “ “He (Bandh) has come today. I am congratulating him but at the same time I am telling him that the enemy is in the house who will try to divide us and bring you down but don’t fear.”

The former PDP district president, Pulwama, Bandh has been a three-time legislator from south Kashmir and has also served as agriculture minister in the previous government.

There are speculations that NC has assured him a ticket from Pulwama in the next assembly elections.

Farooq Abdullah also urged youngsters to come forward for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah,83, said he is like a setting sun and the youth should take over the mantle.

“We are like a setting sun and it is the youth who have to save this state. I request the youngsters to cultivate a feeling of love for this state. People(working for the party) have made sacrifices. Theywere killed and are still getting killed. If you have to succeed those designs then you will have to stay united. You should forget your anger,” he said.

The Srinagar MP said the press is under pressure across India. He urged the Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to advise his party against pressurising the journalists.

“The media is also under pressure. Saying things like we won’t give you advertisement if you present the correct picture is not right. This is the state of media across the country. Today Vice-President of India says that media should be free. I tell him to tell this to his own party who is trying to pressurise media,” Abdullah said.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:13 IST