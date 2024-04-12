Khalistan Zindabad Force operative Prabhpreet Singh 'Germany' arrested at Delhi airport

Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have arrested an operative of the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in the national capital. The Director General of Police, Punjab, said the KZF operative, identified as Prabhpreet Singh Germany, was apprehended from the Delhi International Airport. Singh was allegedly involved in coordinating terrorist activities, including recruitment and fundraising, from his base in Germany. Punjab DGP said the state police is working to unearth the KZF network.

"In a major breakthrough SSOC, #Amritsar arrests Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative Prabhpreet Singh Germany from #Delhi International Airport. He was running terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from #Germany," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Punjab Police is working to unearth the whole KZF Network and other associates linked in the web,” he added.

The investigation leading to Singh's arrest traces back to 2020 when the Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar received intelligence about KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura's plans to target high-profile individuals in Punjab.

This information led to the arrest of four operatives linked to the proscribed outfit and the recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Following these arrests, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar. During interrogation, the detained individuals disclosed their association with Bhura and Prabhpreet Singh, revealing plans for attacks on high-profile targets.

Since Prabhpreet Singh was living in Germany, Punjab Police got a Look Out Circular issued against him through the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi, to facilitate his arrest.

"On Wednesday, immigration authorities at the IGI Airport in Delhi informed us about the detention of Prabhpreet Singh. Subsequently, a team of SSOC Amritsar rushed to Delhi and arrested the accused," said the DGP.

Read: ‘Unacceptable red line’: What US ambassador said on Gurpatwant Pannun case; threats to India

Additional IG, SSOC, Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann on Friday said preliminary investigations have revealed that Prabhpreet Singh went to Poland on a valid visa in 2017, and crossed over to Germany by road in 2020.

"To attain permanent residence in Germany, he applied for political asylum," he added.

"While living in Germany, the accused came in touch with Belgium-based KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura and got involved in anti-national activities," Mann said, adding that the accused arranged funding and weapons to his Indian associates to carry out targeted killings and other disruptive activities.

(With PTI inputs)