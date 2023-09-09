Kharif crops output and food security

PREMIUM Farm workers transplanting paddy saplings after rain in Bathinda district of Punjab on June 26, 2023. The state relies heavily on the monsoon and groundwater through tubewells to irrigate crops. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT file photo)

Despite floods, heavy rains, and water-logging in July as well as the El Nino effect in August, experts expect Haryana, a key producer of the rice in the country, to have a bumper crop this year — provided weather conditions remain favourable.

In the second week of July, 10,000 to 20,000 acres of standing crop were destroyed by floods in the districts of Kaithal, Kurukshetra Fatehabad, Sirsa, Karnal, Ambala and Yamunanagar, reports from the state agriculture and revenue departments reveal. The overflowing Ghaggar, Yamuna and Markanda rivers flooded huge areas of paddy crops in the state.

The department also reported a fall in paddy-sown acreage in the state compared to last year — this year, 32.50 lakh acres were sown, while in 2022, 34.35 lakh acres were sown.

According to Madan Khichad, head of agricultural meteorology department of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, between June 26 to September 4, a total of 377.9 mm rainfall was recorded in Haryana state, which is 2% more than the normal rainfall of 369.3 mm. But less than normal rainfall was recorded in 11 districts in the month of August.

State agriculture department officials said that less rains in August did not have any impact on crops as the sowing season was already over, but water logging and floods were the root cause behind the fall in the acreage of paddy in the state.

With 35 lakh MT (metric tonnes), Haryana’s share in total basmati production remains around 42%. The state also produces 55 lakh MT of parmal rice.

So how is it that experts suggest that the state may still have a bumper year?

Farmers in affected areas were able to resow the paddy and had enough time for re-transplantation.

Virender Singh Lather, retired principal scientist, Indian Agricultural Institute, ICAR, New Delhi, said, “Even though the floods in July had damaged huge areas under paddy crop in Haryana, most areas were resown by farmers. This year, the crop is healthy too. No pest attack has been reported in the state so far. [With] favourable weather conditions in the state, there is a strong possibility of a bumper crop”.

Most of the state’s paddy belt is under assured irrigation. Thus, in August, when the El-Nino effect resulted in a dry spell and hotter-than-usual weather, the crop was already around two months old. However, agriculture experts predict an impact on output from parts of Fatehabad and Sirsa districts, as the paddy sowing in these areas depends on canal irrigation which was delayed due to the flooding of the Ghaggar river.

The rainfall figures of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that in the first month of the arrival of the onset of monsoon, Haryana had recorded 58% more than the normal amount of rain for the period, as the IMD data shows that between June 26, the date of monsoon onset in the state, and July 29, Haryana recorded 312.1mm rain against the normal of 197mm for the period. At least 19 districts in the state received normal or above normal rain while three districts received less than normal rain in the same period. In July, when the state witnessed floods in around 11 districts due to overflowing Yamuna, Ghaggar and Markanda rivers, Haryana had received 230mm rain against a normal of 140mm rain.

IMD figures also reveal that most of the northern districts had received more than double the normal rainfall expected for July. Yamunanagar received the maximum rain at 680mm, followed by Panchkula 668mm, Kurukshetra 520.7mm, Ambala 512mm and Karnal 353mm.

Around 55 percent of the total area under paddy cultivation in Haryana is of the long-grained basmati varieties. The harvesting of early maturing and high-yielding varieties of basmati like Pusa 1509, Pusa 1847 and Pusa 1692 has begun and the farmers said that the average yield was higher than last year.

“I have harvested two acres of Pusa 1509 and the yield has broken the previous record of 22 quintals per acre. This year it was around 23.50 quintal per acre,” said Naresh Kumar, a farmer in Indri, Karnal.

Karam Chand, the deputy director of Haryana Agriculture Department Kaithal said, “Even if there was a slight fall in the area under paddy cultivation in the state, it won’t have any major impact on the rice output.”

The other kharif crops of the state — bajra (pearl millet) and cotton — are two other key Kharif crops of Haryana, and the skewed climate pattern in the past two months has had little impact on their combined acreage, experts said. However, the recent outbreak of Helicoverpa armigera (bollworm) on the Bajra crop and pink bollworm attack on cotton crops has left the farmers of the rain-fed belts of the state high and dry.

Bajra is sown on around 12.5 lakh acres in eight districts including Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Gurugram and Hisar — the first two districts are worst affected. Cotton is cultivated on around 16.4 lakh acres; the pink bollworm attack is also expected to have a deleterious impact on output.

The harvesting of early maturing varieties of Basmati, which is purchased by private traders, has already started in the northern districts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Panipat and Kaithal. But the harvesting of Parmal rice, which is procured by the government agencies, will start in October and continue till the end of November.