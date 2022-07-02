Home / India News / Khattar writes to Shah for separate HC
india news

Khattar writes to Shah for separate HC

In a communication to Shah, Khattar said he is writing in the context of discussions in the conference of chief ministers and chief justices on April 30 this year.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to Union minister Amit Shah reiterating the demand for establishment of a separate high court in Chandigarh. The CM has sought convening of a joint meeting of Haryana and Punjab under Shah’s chairmanship.

In a communication to Shah, Khattar said he is writing in the context of discussions in the conference of chief ministers and chief justices on April 30 this year.

“Haryana shares a common high court with Punjab and Chandigarh since its inception in 1966. At various times in the past, the Haryana government has been making requests for establishment of a separate high court at Chandigarh. The Haryana assembly has also passed resolutions in this regard on March 14, 2002, December 15, 2005 and May 4, 2017, for the establishment of a separate high court at Chandigarh,’’ the chief minister wrote on May 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out