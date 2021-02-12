IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Khelo India: Controversial order to cancel pre-bookings of tourists in Gulmarg
Players hold the Tricolor during the ice hockey tournament under Khelo India Winter Games, Chiktan in Kargil district, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Representative image) (PTI)
Players hold the Tricolor during the ice hockey tournament under Khelo India Winter Games, Chiktan in Kargil district, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Representative image) (PTI)
india news

Khelo India: Controversial order to cancel pre-bookings of tourists in Gulmarg

The order had asked hoteliers to accommodate athletes and officials and cancel pre-bookings of tourists from February 25 to March 3.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:35 PM IST

Authorities in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday withdrew an order asking hotels to cancel pre-bookings at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg to accommodate participants of Khelo India National Winter Games after the move drew sharp criticism.

The order was withdrawn a day after it was issued by the additional deputy commissioner of Baramulla.

“The order has been withdrawn,” Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Mohammad Aijaz Asad told PTI.

The move had drawn sharp reaction from the National Conference which termed it as “mindless application of government writ".

Asad said there was no need for such an order to be issued in the first place. “It was not required,” he added.

Another official in the administration said the hoteliers had already committed to reserve the rooms for the games’ period and, as such, there was no requirement for such an order which only created a controversy.

The order had asked hoteliers to accommodate athletes and officials and cancel pre-bookings of tourists from February 25 to March 3.

Also read| Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system

In a letter to the sub-divisional magistrate, Gulmarg, the additional deputy commissioner had asked him to ensure that boarding and lodging facilities are provided to the athletes and officials during the event.

“Further, all pre-bookings, if any, on this account may be cancelled,” the letter read.

The week-long games are scheduled to start on February 25.

The letter had also been sent to president of Hoteliers’ Club Gulmarg chapter Mukhtar Ahmad Shah for compliance.

NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had criticised the order, saying it was “mindless application of government writ".

“The games are a welcome addition to our calendar but it’s mindless application of government writ when the games become a reason to cancel hotel bookings & inconvenience tourists who have booked flights & made their plans well in advance,” he tweeted.

Another NC leader Tanvir Sadiq had also targeted the administration for the move.

"Khelo India games are all well & good but why at the cost of our regular tourists? What sort of tourism promotion policy is this where the government forces bookings to be cancelled? Spare a thought for those people who booked rooms weeks ago only to be told they aren't welcome,” he said in a tweet.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khelo india games gulmarg

Related Stories

Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court issues notice to Andhra Pradesh on Odisha contempt plea

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The Odisha government’s contempt plea accuses Andhra Pradesh of holding local body polls in three villages falling within its territory
READ FULL STORY
Sagarmala Development Company Limited, a CPSE under the shipping ministry, has invited Expression of Interest from airline operators.(PTI.)
Sagarmala Development Company Limited, a CPSE under the shipping ministry, has invited Expression of Interest from airline operators.(PTI.)
india news

Govt to launch seaplane services on various routes: Union minister Mandaviya

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The proposed routes include Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Udaipur, Delhi-Jodhpur and Delhi-Badrinath among others.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
india news

Rajya Sabha: TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation, says ‘feel suffocated’

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Trivedi said “motherland is supreme”, cited his antaratma (inner voice) and his inability to speak about the “violence” and the “situation” in West Bengal and said “there is no point to just sit here and remain silent”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter on Wednesday morning had said it has suspended over 500 accounts and blocked access to several others within India, but maintained that it would not block accounts of "news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians" as doing so "would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under the country's law.(AP File Photo )
Twitter on Wednesday morning had said it has suspended over 500 accounts and blocked access to several others within India, but maintained that it would not block accounts of "news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians" as doing so "would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under the country's law.(AP File Photo )
india news

Twitter blocks 97% of accounts, posts flagged by IT Ministry

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The Ministry had questioned Twitter's delay in taking action on its order to block provocative content that could impact public law and order, whereas the American company had been quick to crack down when a similar instance occurred at US Capitol Hill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Prime Minister will be addressing the inaugural session at the forum this year.(ANI)
The Prime Minister will be addressing the inaugural session at the forum this year.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to inauguarate Nasscom's annual event on tech for 'better normal'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The 29th edition of NTLF (Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum)- which will be held online for the first time in its history - is scheduled for February 17-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Players hold the Tricolor during the ice hockey tournament under Khelo India Winter Games, Chiktan in Kargil district, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Representative image) (PTI)
Players hold the Tricolor during the ice hockey tournament under Khelo India Winter Games, Chiktan in Kargil district, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Representative image) (PTI)
india news

Khelo India: Controversial order to cancel pre-bookings of tourists in Gulmarg

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The order had asked hoteliers to accommodate athletes and officials and cancel pre-bookings of tourists from February 25 to March 3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving nothing to chance for the panchayat polls in the state.(HT photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving nothing to chance for the panchayat polls in the state.(HT photo)
india news

Ahead of 2022 panchayat polls, BJD gets its electoral machinery moving

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced resignation from the Rajya Sabha.
Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced resignation from the Rajya Sabha.
india news

'Suffocated': Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation from Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:35 PM IST
In his statement in the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool MP mentioned Narendra Modi and Ghulam Nabi Azad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi and the key interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. (PTI photo)
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi and the key interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. (PTI photo)
india news

Naga peace talks conclude, says Governor RN Ravi, signals 'final solution'

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The Governor’s remark was set against the backdrop of the Isak-Muivah led faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) demanding a separate Naga flag and constitution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP general secretary CT Ravi.(https://twitter.com/CTRavi_BJP)
BJP general secretary CT Ravi.(https://twitter.com/CTRavi_BJP)
india news

Cong realises Nehru's blunder of 'gifting' land to China: BJP general secretary

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi questioned the government on Friday over its agreement with China on troops disengagement in eastern Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Representational Image. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
india news

Govt must not be party to continuing Covaxin trials: Chhattisgarh minister

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:42 PM IST
The comments came a day after Union health minister Harsh Vardhan dispelled the Chhattisgarh government’s concerns over India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sagarmala Development Company Limited, a CPSE under the shipping ministry, has invited Expression of Interest from airline operators.(PTI.)
Sagarmala Development Company Limited, a CPSE under the shipping ministry, has invited Expression of Interest from airline operators.(PTI.)
india news

Govt to launch seaplane services on various routes: Union minister Mandaviya

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The proposed routes include Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Udaipur, Delhi-Jodhpur and Delhi-Badrinath among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court issues notice to Andhra Pradesh on Odisha contempt plea

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The Odisha government’s contempt plea accuses Andhra Pradesh of holding local body polls in three villages falling within its territory
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakesh Tikait had earlier warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws.(ANI Photo)
Rakesh Tikait had earlier warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rakesh Tikait warns farmers' protest will go on for indefinite period

ANI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:23 PM IST
He said this in response to the statement of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Gurnam Singh Charni that the farmers' protest will continue till October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

AAP releases manifesto for Ahmedabad local polls, promises to halve property tax

By Darshan Desai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The party has separately released a report card on the issues its volunteers have raised since 2018 related to the BJP-controlled municipal body’s performance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several Union ministers have joined the app in the past few days.
Several Union ministers have joined the app in the past few days.
india news

Prakash Javadekar joins Koo; RS Prasad 'thankful' for 5 lakh followers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:18 PM IST
As the app is experiencing a massive load following push from BJP leaders, ministers, users reported glitches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says the impact-based flood forecasting system is the next-level in flood forecasting.(PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says the impact-based flood forecasting system is the next-level in flood forecasting.(PTI)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system, according to a spokesperson of J&K administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP