Khelo India: Controversial order to cancel pre-bookings of tourists in Gulmarg
Authorities in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday withdrew an order asking hotels to cancel pre-bookings at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg to accommodate participants of Khelo India National Winter Games after the move drew sharp criticism.
The order was withdrawn a day after it was issued by the additional deputy commissioner of Baramulla.
“The order has been withdrawn,” Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Mohammad Aijaz Asad told PTI.
The move had drawn sharp reaction from the National Conference which termed it as “mindless application of government writ".
Asad said there was no need for such an order to be issued in the first place. “It was not required,” he added.
Another official in the administration said the hoteliers had already committed to reserve the rooms for the games’ period and, as such, there was no requirement for such an order which only created a controversy.
The order had asked hoteliers to accommodate athletes and officials and cancel pre-bookings of tourists from February 25 to March 3.
Also read| Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system
In a letter to the sub-divisional magistrate, Gulmarg, the additional deputy commissioner had asked him to ensure that boarding and lodging facilities are provided to the athletes and officials during the event.
“Further, all pre-bookings, if any, on this account may be cancelled,” the letter read.
The week-long games are scheduled to start on February 25.
The letter had also been sent to president of Hoteliers’ Club Gulmarg chapter Mukhtar Ahmad Shah for compliance.
NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had criticised the order, saying it was “mindless application of government writ".
“The games are a welcome addition to our calendar but it’s mindless application of government writ when the games become a reason to cancel hotel bookings & inconvenience tourists who have booked flights & made their plans well in advance,” he tweeted.
Another NC leader Tanvir Sadiq had also targeted the administration for the move.
"Khelo India games are all well & good but why at the cost of our regular tourists? What sort of tourism promotion policy is this where the government forces bookings to be cancelled? Spare a thought for those people who booked rooms weeks ago only to be told they aren't welcome,” he said in a tweet.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha: TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation, says ‘feel suffocated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter blocks 97% of accounts, posts flagged by IT Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inauguarate Nasscom's annual event on tech for 'better normal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khelo India: Controversial order to cancel pre-bookings of tourists in Gulmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of 2022 panchayat polls, BJD gets its electoral machinery moving
- Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Suffocated': Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation from Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga peace talks conclude, says Governor RN Ravi, signals 'final solution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong realises Nehru's blunder of 'gifting' land to China: BJP general secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt must not be party to continuing Covaxin trials: Chhattisgarh minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to launch seaplane services on various routes: Union minister Mandaviya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court issues notice to Andhra Pradesh on Odisha contempt plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait warns farmers' protest will go on for indefinite period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP releases manifesto for Ahmedabad local polls, promises to halve property tax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prakash Javadekar joins Koo; RS Prasad 'thankful' for 5 lakh followers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system
- The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system, according to a spokesperson of J&K administration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox