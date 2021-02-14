Kidnapping and extortion racket busted in Goa, 12 arrested

The Goa Police have busted an interstate kidnapping and extortion racket that used to lure gullible aspirants with the promise of emigration to Canada. Twelve people have been arrested in the matter while a thirteenth, who is a minor and part of the racket, has been booked.

Two victims who were held in their custody at a bungalow in Porvorim in North Goa have been freed, police said.

The fiancée of the main victim complained to the Goa Police that her fiancé, one Shapoor Zarifi, an Afghan national, was kidnapped and held against his will when he travelled to Goa on February 7.

Zarifi travelled to Goa to meet the ‘agents’ who had promised him to process his papers for his employment and travel to Canada. However, upon arrival, he was abducted and forced to call his friends telling them he had reached Canada and that his agents back in Goa should be paid $20,000.

In her complaint, she alleged that Zarifi was communicating with her through WhatsApp voice notes that were dictated to him. Zarifi was made to claim that he had already reached Canada. However, she was able to sense that he was still in Goa and being held against his will.

“The victim was traced to a house in Porvorim where he was held captive by the accused. A total of 12 people involved in the kidnapping were arrested after the search and rescue operation and a minor, who was also a member of the gang, has been apprehended and lodged in protective custody. Additionally, one more person from Punjab, who was held in captivity, was also rescued during the search and rescue operation,” South Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, the main accused, identified as Sushil Singh a.k.a. Rishab, 36, a native of Haryana, had organised his gang members in Goa who took a bungalow on rent in Porvorim while their agents in Delhi lured innocent people who wanted to travel to Canada for employment.

“Zarifi was called by the main accused Rishab to Goa on February 2, informing him that his travel documents are ready. The accused obtained ₹2 lakh from him as an advance payment for tickets and visa purposes but he was held captive at the bungalow in Porvorim and was made to call his friends to make arrangements for $20,000 as the payment for his travel to Canada,” Pankaj Singh said.

Zarifi was told to tell his friends that if the money was not paid, he would be harmed.

“The gang would lure gullible travellers intending to visit Canada and call them to Goa where advance payment would be taken from them after which they would be held captive at the rented bungalow. A fake boarding pass and passport would be sent to the family members to make them believe that the victim had indeed travelled to Canada or their desired destination. WhatsApp voice messages were then sent from the victims mobile number using a VPN connection reflecting their IP locations in Canada. Later, the victims were made to call their family and friends asking for the final payment to be made,” Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

The others arrested accused include Ashish Tripathi, 30, from Gorakhpur; Rajat Kalyan, 23; Saahil Kalyan, 24; Pradeep Kumar, 32; Sanju Singh, 28; Vijay, 26; Anil Kumar, 36; Anurag Kumar, 18; Vishal Goswami, 20 - all natives of Haryana. Alex D’Souza, 29, and Robinson D’Souza, 23, both residents of Pernem in Goa were also among the accused.