Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KIMS hospitals conduct free medical camp in Telangana for underprivileged

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Dec 19, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The doctors extended medical care at a two-day free health camp at the Telangana social welfare residential school and Junior College, Chittiboyinapalli village at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district

The senior doctors from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, attended to more than 600 girls students from under privileged sections and extended medical care at a two-day free health camp at the Telangana social welfare residential school and Junior College, Chittiboyinapalli village at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district.

The health camp was conducted by Hyderabad-based Little Ones Cure Foundation, a unit of Bal Arogya Samvardhan, for the students in association with KIMS Cuddles, headed by chairman of KIMS Hospitals Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao. It concluded on Wednesday. (HT photo)
The health camp was conducted by Hyderabad-based Little Ones Cure Foundation, a unit of Bal Arogya Samvardhan, for the students in association with KIMS Cuddles, headed by chairman of KIMS Hospitals Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao. It concluded on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The health camp was conducted by Hyderabad-based Little Ones Cure Foundation, a unit of Bal Arogya Samvardhan, for the students in association with KIMS Cuddles, headed by chairman of KIMS Hospitals Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao. It concluded on Wednesday.

During the orientation lecture, senior gynaecologist Dr Puja said: “You should keep in mind simple tips like washing your hands before taking meals and covering your nose and mouth with a mask if you are suffering from cold and cough. Especially, adolescent girls should understand the importance of maintaining personal hygiene.”

The team of doctors, including paediatricians, gynaecologists and general physicians, assisted by paramedical staff, conducted medical examinations for girl students in the age group of 10 to 18 years. A mobile X-ray unit was also brought to the school to provide radiology services to as many as 13 students.

Apart from thorough check-up of the students, the KIMS Cuddles team provided them medicines free of cost for various ailments, including iron deficiency and vitamin deficiency. Senior doctors also explained to the students the need to maintain personal hygiene, apart from keeping their surroundings hygienic, so as to avoid health complications.

Little Ones Cure Foundation chairman Vidya Bhushan, managing director Rajeshwar Rao, foundation trustee L Narender Rao, operations assistant general manager Dr Srilatha, operations manager Neelima and Clinical Director of KIMS Cuddles Dr S Babu also took part in the camp.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On