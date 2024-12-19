KIMS hospitals conduct free medical camp in Telangana for underprivileged

The senior doctors from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, attended to more than 600 girls students from under privileged sections and extended medical care at a two-day free health camp at the Telangana social welfare residential school and Junior College, Chittiboyinapalli village at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district. The health camp was conducted by Hyderabad-based Little Ones Cure Foundation, a unit of Bal Arogya Samvardhan, for the students in association with KIMS Cuddles, headed by chairman of KIMS Hospitals Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao. It concluded on Wednesday. (HT photo)

During the orientation lecture, senior gynaecologist Dr Puja said: “You should keep in mind simple tips like washing your hands before taking meals and covering your nose and mouth with a mask if you are suffering from cold and cough. Especially, adolescent girls should understand the importance of maintaining personal hygiene.”

The team of doctors, including paediatricians, gynaecologists and general physicians, assisted by paramedical staff, conducted medical examinations for girl students in the age group of 10 to 18 years. A mobile X-ray unit was also brought to the school to provide radiology services to as many as 13 students.

Apart from thorough check-up of the students, the KIMS Cuddles team provided them medicines free of cost for various ailments, including iron deficiency and vitamin deficiency. Senior doctors also explained to the students the need to maintain personal hygiene, apart from keeping their surroundings hygienic, so as to avoid health complications.

Little Ones Cure Foundation chairman Vidya Bhushan, managing director Rajeshwar Rao, foundation trustee L Narender Rao, operations assistant general manager Dr Srilatha, operations manager Neelima and Clinical Director of KIMS Cuddles Dr S Babu also took part in the camp.