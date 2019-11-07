Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:47 IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the ‘Mera Yuva, Meri Shaan’ event organized by Live Hindustan in Almora. Rijiju spoke on why he deleted the tweet which was seen as ‘pro-police’. He said that men in uniform make a lot of sacrifices for the people of the country. He however added that he does not want to comment on the controversy since the matter is sub-judice. Delhi Police & lawyers have been at loggerheads ever since clashes erupted between the two at Tis Hazari court earlier in the week.