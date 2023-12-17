Kiren Rijiju slams Congress' crowdfunding drive, calls it ‘donate for dynasty’ scheme

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday targeted Congress' new crowdfunding campaign titled ‘Donate for Desh’ and hit out at the party by calling it the “Donate for Dynasty scheme”. He said the campaign was introduced to bear the expenses of the Gandhi family and criticised the grand old party for the recovery of over ₹350 crore following I-T raids at one of its MPs' premises. Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju(PTI)

“With the money heist of their MP being caught, Congress comes up with a new ‘Donate for Dynasty’ scheme to sustain lifestyle costs of a dynasty never used to living without excessive luxury, other people’s wealth and uncontrolled power,” Rijiju wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress announced an online crowdfunding campaign aimed at “empowering the party to create an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities.”

“The Indian National Congress is proud to announce the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, 'Donate for Desh'. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said at a presser.

Meanwhile, Congress faces criticism after the Income Tax department unearthed ₹353 crore cash from liquor firms in different towns of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal associated with party MP Dhiraj Sahu. After facing flak, the Jharkhand MP said the money “does not belong to the party." “I have been in active politics for the last 30-35 years. The money that was seized was not meant for the Congress or other political parties, but proceeds of the sale of liquor,” he said.