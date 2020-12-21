e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down

Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down

Kisan Ekta Morcha is a farmers’ collective and its Facebook page, less than five days old, had notched up 75,000 followers. The group collects and collates information from different farmers’ unions and posts them across social media. Its page was restored roughly three hours later, reports said.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 02:36 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to Baljeet Singh, the head of the group’s information technology cell, the page was taken down for being in violation of the social media website’s community standards.
According to Baljeet Singh, the head of the group’s information technology cell, the page was taken down for being in violation of the social media website’s community standards.(AP file photo)
         

Social networking website Facebook took down the page of Kisan Ekta Morcha for several hours on Sunday, sparking widespread criticism over what farmers said was an attempt to muzzle their voices.

Kisan Ekta Morcha is a farmers’ collective and its Facebook page, less than five days old, had notched up 75,000 followers. The group collects and collates information from different farmers’ unions and posts them across social media. Its page was restored roughly three hours later, reports said.

“Now this is #TooMuchDemocracy. A peaceful protest by #Kissan & @Facebook deletes @Kisanektamorcha Facebook page,” the farmers group tweeted. The group also received a restriction on its Instagram account, after which it was not allowed to post videos or photographs. HT reached out to Facebook for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Also Read: Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt

According to Baljeet Singh, the head of the group’s information technology cell, the page was taken down for being in violation of the social media website’s community standards.

“We had posted clips countering Narendra Modi’s speech from day before yesterday,” Singh told HT. “Each of his lies was countered with facts and examples. Subsequently, we started a live broadcast with {Swaraj India’s} Yogendra Yadav and in the middle of the broadcast, the page was taken down. ”

According to Bhupendra Choudhary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Haryana, the taking down of the Facebook page was “shameful”. “This is not the first time Facebook has done something that explicitly favours the government,” he said.

tags
top news
Tablighi Jamaat: Supreme Court asks Centre to help 36 foreigners return home
Tablighi Jamaat: Supreme Court asks Centre to help 36 foreigners return home
Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder
Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder
Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down
Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down
1,091 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi- lowest since August 24
1,091 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi- lowest since August 24
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In