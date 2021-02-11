Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah, Sealdah from today
The North East frontier railway (NFR) will be running Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah and Sealdah from Thursday. The Kisan special train will leave from Agartala at 1915 hours once a week on Thursday and will reach Sealdah on Saturday. The statement issued by Subhanan Chanda, chief PRO North East frontier railway said that the railways has started running these Kisan special train services to transport perishables and agricultural products, including milk, meat and fish. “This multi-commodity, multi-consignor/consignee, multi-loading/unloading transportation product is aimed at providing a wider market to our Kisans,” the statement said.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah and Sealdah:
1. The train will have stoppages at Dharmanagar, Badarpur, Lumding, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Khaltipur, Bardhaman and Bandel for loading/unloading.
2. Kisan special trains will run on time-tabled paths. The punctuality of these trains will be strictly monitored in order to avoid any en-route detentions and delays.
3. Commodities which may be transported via Kisan rail include tea, rubber, turmeric, black pepper, mustard, soybean, betel nut, oranges, pineapple, ginger, kiwi, passion fruit, chillies (green), large cardamom and fruits and vegetables.
4. A subsidy of 50 per cent is being granted on the transportation of fruits and vegetables via Kisan trains.
5. The primary objective of these trains is to increase income of the farm sector by connecting production centres to markets and consumption centres.
6. The first Kisan rail was run between Devlali and Danapur in August last year; the second was run from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi and the third was from KSR Bengaluru to Hazrat Nizzamuddin station in New Delhi. A weekly link Kisan rail is also operated between Sangola, Scunderabad and Solapur. Orange Kisan rail is operated between Nagpur and Delhi. On February 8, southern central railways also started the first Kisan rail from Telangana state from Warangal station in Secunderabad division to Barasat station of Sealdah division in West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artfully crafted performance: Tharoor on PM's emotional farewell to Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to hold ‘rail roko’ protest on February 18
Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In meeting with Twitter, ministry mentions Greta's toolkit, US Capitol violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 5 months
Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah, Sealdah from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers still agitating because Modi govt has failed to give 'alternative': SKM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No death linked to Covid-19 vaccine in the country: Health ministry
- As per the Union health ministry data, 6.8 million healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till today with about 200,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC lets off rape accused after he agrees to marry complainant in 6 months
- The man and the woman met each other in Australia in 2016 where both were studying. While the woman belonged to a scheduled caste, the man was a Jat Sikh, an upper caste.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Lok Sabha, Opposition targets govt for ‘tepid budget’
- On February 1, Sitharaman presented her third budget, boosting capital expenditure in an attempt to nurse the pandemic-ravaged economy back to health.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescuers toil to reach trapped men, hope dims for kin
- As the rescue operation mounted after Sunday’s flash flood in the town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district entered the fourth day, several families gave up hope of reuniting with their missing kin and instead pleaded with rescuers to retrieve at least the bodies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One accused killed in encounter in Kasganj
- The man killed in the encounter was identified as Elkar Singh, the brother of the suspected kingpin, Moti Singh Dhimar, according to the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm groups to hold ‘rail roko’ on February 18
- SKM also said it will hold a candle march and other programmes on February 14 to remember the 40 troopers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack; and on February 16, observe the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-Independence Jat leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laws not binding on farmers, says PM; repeats offer for talks
- The PM invited protesting farmers to resume a dialogue, saying changes could be introduced in the legislation if any problems indeed existed, even as he supported the agricultural reforms and told the Lok Sabha: “As long as our small farmers don’t get empowered, full freedom will not be achieved.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox