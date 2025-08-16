Kishtwar flash floods: J&K CM Omar Abdullah reaches Chisoti, IAF's Mi-17 on standby; death toll 60 | 10 points

Rescue and relief operations entered their third day on Saturday in Chisoti village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, where a massive cloudburst killed at least 60 people and left over 100 injured and many others missing. Search and rescue operation underway after flash flood triggered by cloudburst at Chisoti village, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Rescue operations were ramped up with nearly a dozen earthmovers deployed by the civil administration, alongside specialised equipment and dog squads from the NDRF.

So far, 46 bodies have been identified and handed over to families after legal formalities. Meanwhile, 75 people remain missing, although locals and eyewitnesses claim hundreds may have been swept away by the flash floods and buried under boulders, logs, and debris, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Among the deceased were two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the local police.

The disaster struck Chisoti, the last motorable village on the route to the Machail Mata temple, at around 12.25 pm on August 14.

Here are the latest details of the situation