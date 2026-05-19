‘Kiska bachcha tha’: WhatsApp chats reveal Bhopal woman's anguish before death

The husband of a 33-year-old woman found dead at her marital home in Bhopal had allegedly questioned the paternity of her unborn child before her death, according to screenshots of chats shared by the victim’s family.

The woman died allegedly by suicide in Bhopal.(PTI/representative )

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The woman, originally from Noida, died last week in a suspected dowry-related case of harassment and abetment. In messages sent to her mother before allegedly dying by suicide, the woman said her husband accused her of infidelity after she wished to abort her pregnancy.

“Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bachcha tha (He is asking me whose child I was bearing),” she told her mother over a WhatsApp text seen by HT.

“Woh apne ghatiya paane ki har limit cross karke baitha hai. Kaise reh lu iske saath (He has crossed every limit with his disgusting behavior. How can I live with him?)”

Her mother was seen attempting to calm her in the exchanges. “Shraap lagega isse mera (I will curse him).”

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Screenshots of the woman's alleged texts to her mother. (HT)

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The woman married her husband, a Bhopal-based lawyer, in December 2025 after reportedly meeting him through a dating app in 2024. Less than six months later, she was found hanging at her in-laws’ home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

Her family has now alleged harassment related to dowry, mental cruelty, and assault. They demand a thorough investigation.

Her mother-in-law, a retired judge, denied wrongdoing and claimed the woman was undergoing treatment for schizophrenia, a mental disorder. She took marijuana during her pregnancy and also aborted her child before her death, the mother-in-law claimed.

Murder accusations

The victim’s family has accused the husband and his mother of murder and alleged that she was physically assaulted before evidence was destroyed. Calling the case “dubious”, the family has demanded a second postmortem examination at AIIMS Delhi. They claimed that the evidence does not match the findings of the first autopsy conducted in Bhopal.

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“Why should we take the body’s handover when the case is dubious? The postmortem report and evidence do not match,” the woman’s father said while protesting outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday.

The family has also alleged lapses in the investigation and demanded that legal proceedings be shifted outside Madhya Pradesh. They cited fears that the accused family’s influence could affect the probe. The woman’s father said the family had “lost hope for justice”.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining medical records, digital chats, and statements from both sides as the investigation continues. The mother-in-law was granted anticipatory bail while the husband is absconding.

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ALSO READ: ‘Disconnected call abruptly’: Daughter-in-law of retired judge found dead in Bhopal house; family alleges harassment

Chats reveal emotional breakdown

In messages to her mother and friends, the woman repeatedly described feeling trapped and emotionally distressed.

“Na ronay denge ye log na hasne ki vajah denge (They won’t let me cry, nor give me a reason to smile),” she wrote. “Mai to bohat buri tarah phas gayi hu (I am trapped badly),” she added, also saying she felt “ghutan” (suffocation) and anxiety due to her circumstances at home.

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She also told a friend, “I am trapped bro, bas tu mat phasna.”

CCTV shows aftermath of death

Earlier, CCTV footage, also accessed by HT, showed the woman climbing the staircase inside her in-laws’ house shortly before the incident. In another footage, a man, seemingly her husband, was seen attempting CPR on her twice after she was found unresponsive.

The man was later seen bringing her downstairs with the help of two other men, while the victim’s mother-in-law briefly appeared in the frame and moved to another room.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and HT's Shruti Kakkar)

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You can contact Aasra (022-2754-6669), KIRAN Mental Health Helpline (1800-599-0019), Sneha Foundation (+91-44-2464-0050), Sanjivini (011-2431-1918), Roshni Foundation (040-6620-2000 / 040-6620-2001), One Life (78930 78930), or SEVA (094417 78290) for mental health and emotional support.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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