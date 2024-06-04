Edit Profile
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati seats in Assam

    June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati seats in Assam. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
    Welcome to our live blog coverage of the election results for Assam's Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, Darrang–Udalguri, and Guwahati constituencies. As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of these pivotal seats, we'll be providing real-time updates and analysis straight from the counting booths. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest developments, voter turnout statistics, and insights into the political landscape of these regions. Join us as we track the twists and turns of this high-stakes electoral contest, offering you comprehensive coverage of this crucial moment in India's democratic process....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:03 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
