Kolkata businessman’s body found in Hooghly river hours after he went missing

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 11:35 PM IST

The body of a 66-year-old businessman was found on the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata on Sunday evening, hours after his car was found abandoned on Vidyasagar Setu or the second Hooghly Bridge that spans over the river. The bridge connects Kolkata to Howrah district.

The businessman lived in south Kolkata.

Hastings police station officials, who started a probe after the businessman’s Honda hatchback was found around 5.30 am, said it appeared that he committed suicide by jumping off the bridge. The ignition key was inside the vehicle when the police found it.

The deceased and his wife recovered from Covid-19 about a month ago. The police are in touch with members of the family to find out if he was suffering from depression or was under any kind of pressure.

