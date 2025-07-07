Kolkata law college reopens days after student’s alleged gang rape on campus

The South Calcutta Law College, where a first-year student was allegedly gang raped on June 25, reopened on Monday with permission from the police amid tight security. The college said that students would not be allowed on the campus without identity cards. (PTI)

“Only first semester students of BA-LLB, who could not fill up their forms for the upcoming examination, were asked to come on the first day. The first semester examination is scheduled to start from July 16,” said a college official.

The college was shut down on June 29 after the 24-year-old student was allegedly gang raped on the campus four days earlier. It had issued a notice on June 24 directing first semester students to come to the college on June 25 and June 26 between 10:30am and 12:30pm to fill up forms for the examination.

The first year student arrived in the college on June 25 around 12:05pm. After filling up the form, she went to the union room, where she was allegedly gang raped by an ex-student, a temporary staffer at the college, and two students inside the guard room after college hours. Police have arrested the three accused and a security guard.

The union and the security guard’s rooms remained closed and cordoned off. The college said that students would not be allowed on the campus without identity cards as LLM classes are likely to resume from Tuesday.