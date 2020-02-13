Kolkata metro service event: CM not invited, TMC skips event

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:57 IST

Kolkata The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Thursday boycotted the inauguration of the first phase of the East-West Metro service by Union railway, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal because chief minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited.

The official invitation letter mentioned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union minister of state Babul Supriyo as the guest of honour and fire services minister and local TMC legislator Sujit Bose, TMC Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Salt Lake’s TMC mayor Krishna Chakraborty as guests.

A senior metro official, who did not want to be identified, said the invitations were sent as per protocol. He also said that an invitation letter was sent to the chief minister though her name did not figure in the card. “Which protocol says that the chief minister who had served as Union railway minister should not be invited to a programme like this?” asked minister of state for parliamentary affairs Tapas Roy.

At the inauguration, Supriyo said “it would have been better had representatives of the state government also attended the event.”

Talking about the project, he said that it is India’s only railway corridor that has been funded entirely by the Centre, with the railway ministry contributing 74% and the Union urban development ministry paying for the rest.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, Supriyo had posted a note on his social media page, justifying the exclusion of Banerjee’s name from the invitate. “Have a look at the invitation card of the East-West Metro launch tomorrow… We did what is correct and conventional - that is Invite and Mention the names of everyone from the State Government ON the card itself…but did Didi’s (Banerjee’s) Govt invite me when these Electric Buses were flagged off?” he wrote, referring to the 80 electric buses recently launched by the state.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator Sujan Chakraborty said, “Banerjee should have been invited. However, it also on record that when she inaugurated the extended phase of the Kolkata Metro as a union railway minister, then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was not invited.”

The first phase of East-West Metro will connect Salt Lake sector five to Salt Lake stadium, a distance of 3.7 km by road. It is part of the elevated portion of East-West metro.