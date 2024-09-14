Kolkata protest: Public donates food and supplies, doctors operate free clinic

As the junior doctors' protest at the West Bengal health department building in Kolkata enters its fifth day, donations of food, clothes, and medical supplies from the public are pouring in. Volunteers are distributing thousands of food packets, while a makeshift clinic at the site treats hundreds of people daily. Kolkata: Joint forum of engineers, scientists and technologists participate in a rally during rain in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 14. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

The protestors are demanding justice for the murdered R G Kar Hospital doctor and the resignation of top officials.

Follow- Kolkata rape-murder case live updates

Public donates food, supplies amid demands for justice

According to Arpan Maity, a 40-year-old doctor and alumnus of R G Kar Medical College, donations from the public have poured in, including cots, umbrellas, and food. He said that by 2pm on Saturday, 3,000 food packets had been distributed for free, not only to protestors but also to local hawkers, rickshaw pullers, autorickshaw drivers, and journalists.

ALSO READ- 'Free Bengal from Modi's rule': Bangladeshi pro-al Qaeda Islamist asks CM Mamata Banerjee

Volunteer Prajakta Sikdar, who divides her time between raising slogans and managing one of the counters, said she had distributed about 600 vegetarian food packets by 1:30pm on Saturday. She was heard encouraging people to ask for whatever they needed, as cakes and other refreshments were also available.

A taxi driver unloaded hundreds of food packets from his car, and another vehicle delivered folding cots. The driver said a well-wisher, a teacher from Sodepur, had sent 400 food packets anonymously.

At the protest site, a clinic named "Abhaya" has been set up to treat people. Junior doctor Dibyendu Banerjee said that so far, they have treated around 350 people, including policemen. The clinic, run by five doctors, provides free check-ups and medicines.

ALSO READ- PM Modi welcomes ‘new member’ at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg: 'Deepjyoti truly adorable' | Video

Named in the memory of the rape-murder victim from R G Kar Hospital, the clinic has been busy from early morning, treating over 500 patients daily since it opened three days ago.

The Junior Doctors' Forum is leading the protest, demanding justice for the murdered medic and calling for the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and the health secretary.

(Inputs from PTI)